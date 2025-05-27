Highest-rated Class of 2025 football recruits from Pennsylvania

The dust has finally settled on the Class of 2025 football recruiting cycle. As programs look at their finalized rosters, the future landscape of college football is beginning to take shape. From five-star quarterbacks making headlines to underrated defensive linemen poised for breakout careers, this class is loaded with game-changing talent.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Class of 2025 football recruits from Pennsylvania using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Pennsylvania set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Mickey Vaccarello (LB)

- National rank: #890 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #96

- College: Stanford

- High school: Peters Township (Canonsburg, PA)

#19. Julian McFadden (WR)

- National rank: #866 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #127

- College: Syracuse

- High school: LaSalle College (Philadelphia, PA)

#18. Isaiah West (RB)

- National rank: #732 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #60

- College: Ohio State

- High school: St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, PA)

#17. Stone Saunders (QB)

- National rank: #730 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #47

- College: Kentucky

- High school: Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, PA)

#16. Brady O'Hara (IOL)

- National rank: #658 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #46

- College: Penn State

- High school: North Catholic (Pittsburgh, PA)

#15. Josh Williams (IOL)

- National rank: #617 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #43

- College: Stanford

- High school: The Haverford School (Haverford, PA)

#14. Xxavier Thomas (CB)

- National rank: #614 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #51

- College: Penn State

- High school: Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, PA)

#13. Tikey Hayes (RB)

- National rank: #427 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #32

- College: Penn State

- High school: Aliquippa (Aliquippa, PA)

#12. Jalil Hall (WR)

- National rank: #422 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #58

- College: Purdue

- High school: Monsignor Bonner (Drexel Hill, PA)

#11. Lex Cyrus (WR)

- National rank: #381 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #55

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Susquehanna Township (Harrisburg, PA)

#10. Cameron Smith (LB)

- National rank: #366 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #40

- College: Penn State

- High school: St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, PA)

#9. Maxwell Roy (DL)

- National rank: #355 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #36

- College: Ohio State

- High school: St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, PA)

#8. Dayshaun Burnett (Edge)

- National rank: #346 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #32

- College: Penn State

- High school: Imani Christian Academy (Pittsburgh, PA)

#7. Alex Tatsch (LB)

- National rank: #326 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #35

- College: Penn State

- High school: Greater Latrobe (Latrobe, PA)

#6. Jabree Wallace-Coleman (RB)

- National rank: #294 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #21

- College: Penn State

- High school: Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, PA)

#5. Anthony Sacca (LB)

- National rank: #235 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #25

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, PA)

#4. Bradley Gompers (ATH)

- National rank: #188 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Duke

- High school: Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, PA)

#3. Zahir Mathis (Edge)

- National rank: #122 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #13

- College: Maryland

- High school: Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, PA)

#2. Matt Zollers (QB)

- National rank: #93 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: Missouri

- High school: Spring-Ford (Royersford, PA)

#1. Andrew Olesh (TE)

- National rank: #57 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: Penn State

- High school: Southern Lehigh (Center Valley, PA)