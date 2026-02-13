Ron Alvey // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Highest-rated Class of 2027 football recruits from Pennsylvania

The recruiting race for the Class of 2027 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2027 football recruits from Pennsylvania using data from 247Sports. Players are ranked by their 247Sports composite ratings. Here's the players from Pennsylvania set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

MaverickZ85 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#16 (tie). Kelvin Morrison (RB)

- National rank: #442 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #34

- College: not committed

- Offers: Miami, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio State

- High school: Hickory (Hermitage, PA)

David Lee // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#16 (tie). Logan Steele (ATH)

- National rank: #442 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #30

- College: not committed

- Offers: Wake Forest, Ole Miss, Marshall, Temple, Bowling Green

- High school: Shamokin Area (Coal Township, PA)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Zykee Scott (LB)

- National rank: #420 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #33

- College: not committed

- Offers: Boston College, Michigan State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina

- High school: La Salle College (Philadelphia, PA)

Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Cade Cooper (ATH)

- National rank: #363 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #21

- College: not committed

- Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Kentucky

- High school: Malvern Prep (Malvern, PA)

HY-DP // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Armand Hill (RB)

- National rank: #289 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #21

- College: not committed

- Offers: West Virginia, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Bowling Green, UNLV

- High school: West Mifflin Area (West Mifflin, PA)

Ron Alvey // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Javien Robinson (WR)

- National rank: #279 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #38

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida State, Miami, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse

- High school: McKeesport (McKeesport, PA)

zoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Gabe Jenkins (S)

- National rank: #261 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #27

- College: not committed

- Offers: Penn State, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Indiana

- High school: Imani Christian Academy (Pittsburgh, PA)

Guzel Studio // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Jimmy Kalis (OT)

- National rank: #247 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #24

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson

- High school: Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, PA)

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Terrance Smith (IOL)

- National rank: #238 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State

- High school: Lansdale Catholic (Lansdale, PA)

Bobby Stevens Photo // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Brandon Lockley (LB)

- National rank: #222 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #13

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Duke, Nebraska, Boston College, Florida State

- High school: St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, PA)

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Carter Bonner (ATH)

- National rank: #203 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: not committed

- Offers: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern

- High school: Penn Hills (Pittsburgh, PA)

kuzmaphoto // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. James Halter (OT)

- National rank: #114 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: Notre Dame

- Offers: Notre Dame, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Duke

- High school: Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, PA)

Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Abraham Sesay (Edge)

- National rank: #80 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Florida

- High school: Downingtown East (Exton, PA)

Pell Studio // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Khalil Taylor (WR)

- National rank: #65 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: not committed

- Offers: Penn State, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland

- High school: Pine-Richland (Pittsburgh, PA)

David Lee // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Matthew Gregory (WR)

- National rank: #64 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #13

- College: not committed

- Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky

- High school: Owen J Roberts (Pottstown, PA)

WoodysPhotos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Maxwell Hiller (IOL)

- National rank: #10 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Cincinnati

- High school: Coatesville Area (Coatesville, PA)

Hannah Leigh Barnes // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Kemon Spell (RB)

- National rank: #7 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Georgia

- Offers: Georgia, Penn State, Florida State, Miami, Michigan

- High school: McKeesport (McKeesport, PA)