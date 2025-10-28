The highest-value homes in Harrisburg

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Harrisburg's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 7736 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111

- Approximate home value: $7,281,974

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 5,500

- See 7736 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111 on Redfin.com

#2. 1900 Compton Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17112

- Approximate home value: $3,454,312

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 5,413

- See 1900 Compton Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17112 on Redfin.com

#3. 633 Confidential, Harrisburg, PA

- Approximate home value: $3,027,233

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 633 Confidential, Harrisburg, PA on Redfin.com

#4. 345 Arnold Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17112

- Approximate home value: $2,853,523

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 12,638

- See 345 Arnold Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17112 on Redfin.com

#5. Unlisted, Harrisburg, PA

- Approximate home value: $2,797,823

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See Unlisted, Harrisburg, PA on Redfin.com

#6. 2040 Fishing Creek Valley Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112

- Approximate home value: $2,608,203

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 2040 Fishing Creek Valley Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112 on Redfin.com

#7. 2438 Kensington Way, Harrisburg, PA 17112

- Approximate home value: $2,297,930

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 11,390

- See 2438 Kensington Way, Harrisburg, PA 17112 on Redfin.com

#8. 6045 Lyters Ln, Harrisburg, PA 17111

- Approximate home value: $2,209,441

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 6,649

- See 6045 Lyters Ln, Harrisburg, PA 17111 on Redfin.com

#9. 2434 Kensington Way, Harrisburg, PA 17112

- Approximate home value: $2,197,632

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 9,445

- See 2434 Kensington Way, Harrisburg, PA 17112 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.