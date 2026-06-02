2 men injured in Trump rally shooting in Butler sue US

Two men wounded during the attempted assassination of President Trump at his rally in Butler County are now suing the United States.

Attorneys representing David Dutch and James Copenhaver said a “cascade” of failures by the Secret Service led to their injuries at the 2024 rally.

Dutch was shot once in the upper body, and Copenhaver was shot twice.

The lawsuit claims the Secret Service failed to secure the roof where gunman Thomas Crooks fired on the crowd and President Trump, who was a candidate at the time.

It also alleges there was a breakdown in communication with law enforcement agencies, and that drone technology could have found the shooter before the attack.

Since the shooting, the Secret Service has acknowledged “breakdowns in communication, technological issues and human failure,” and has implemented improvements to operations recommendations from Congress.

The lawsuits are seeking damages of more than $150,000.

You can read the full lawsuits below:

David Dutch Lawsuit

James Copnehaver Lawsuit

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