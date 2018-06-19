Father and son re-create police photo for Father's Day

AUBURN, Wash. - In Auburn, Washington, a son who followed his father into law enforcement recreated a 20-year-old photo with his dad, and the photo has generated hundreds of positive comments on Facebook.
Officer Andy Gould and his son were pictured in 1998 inside Gould’s Auburn police patrol car.
“When I get bigger, I’m going to be my Dad’s partner and catch bad guys and burglars,” the caption with the photo read.
The photo taken two decades later on Father’s Day shows Gould’s son in the same spot – though it was a little tighter fitting his son’s 6-foot-7 frame. Though they’re not technically partners, Gould’s son followed him into law enforcement as a King County Sheriff’s deputy.
See the photo and the Auburn Police Department’s Facebook post below. Gould also was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year 2012 by the Auburn VFW Post 1741.
