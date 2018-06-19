Local rapper Jimmy Wopo died Monday following a double shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Duff Street.
Here are five things we know about Wopo:
1. His birth name is Travon Smart and he is 21 years old, according to our partners at the Trib.
2. His breakout single "Elm Street" came out in 2016.
3. He's collaborated with several big artists such as Wiz Khalifa and 21 Savage.
4. He just performed at Mr. Smalls Theater in Millvale on April 28.
5. His manager posted on Facebook saying, "We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever."
6. He has a history of drug-related charges, according to the Trib.
7. Celebrities, including Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller, are reacting to the local rapper's death.
