Woman dies in fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Liberty Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A woman is dead after an overnight multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh.

Three vehicles crashed on the Liberty Bridge, near the entrance to the Liberty Tunnel, just before 1 a.m.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says when officers got on scene, one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames with three people trapped inside.

Officers put out the fire and rescued two people from the vehicle. The third, a female passenger, died on scene.

The driver of the second was treated on scene, then released. The driver of the third vehicle was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The Pittsburgh Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to learn more about the crash.

The Liberty Bridge and inbound lanes of the Liberty Tunnel were closed undil around 6 a.m.

