Oprah launches frozen pizza line in partnership with Kraft Heinz

Oprah Winfrey announced she is getting into the premier frozen pizza business, expanding her food brand O, That’s Good! in a new collaboration with Kraft Heinz.
The frozen pizzas, sold in stores nationwide, will feature cauliflower crust and have no artificial flavors or dyes.
“Pizza is a favorite, fun and easy food to share with family and friends,” said Winfrey in a press release. “I am always looking to add a nutritious twist to my foods, so we made part of the crust in my new pizza with cauliflower while maintaining that classic, cheesy pizza flavor you and your family love.”
Bet y’all didn’t know I had hidden pizza talents! Been taste testing a lot of pizza’s to get this just right. The crust is made with a twist of cauliflower but if I hadn’t told ya you’d never know. #OThatsGood pic.twitter.com/4m2W74VE22— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 22, 2018
O, That’s Good! Frozen Pizza has a suggested retail price of $6.99. It is available in the frozen pizza aisle at grocery stores nationwide in four varieties: Pepperoni, Five Cheese, Supreme, and Fire Roasted Veggie.
This is the third product Winfrey has launched with Kraft Heinz, under the joint venture Mealtime Stories, LLC. Other products include refrigerated soups and side dishes.
Ten percent of O! That’s Good profits will be split between Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America, two charities that support the fight against hunger.
The company plans to donate at least $100,000 in 2018.
