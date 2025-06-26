1 killed, 3 injured in massive fire that spread to multiple homes in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — One person is dead and three others were injured following a fire that spread to multiple homes in Duquesne early Thursday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a home fully engulfed in flames on North Third Street just after 1:30 a.m. The fire chief said that the home was destroyed and one person was found dead.

Two other homes were damaged by the fire and smoke. One of them is a complete loss.

“Everything happened so fast. Like I don’t remember how I was awake, but once I awoke, I went into my living room and looked out the window, and I thought it was like lights, but I ran. I knew it was worse because I heard screaming,” said Juanita Jennings, a woman who lived in one of the damaged homes.

According to the fire chief, all three homes were occupied at the time of the fire, and three people in total were taken to the hospital.

The fire is now under investigation.

