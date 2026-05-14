Investigators use elementary school worksheet to identify suspect in local bank robbery

VERSAILLES, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say robbed a local bank.

Keith Graves Jr., 39, is accused of robbing a bank in Allegheny County.

Police say Graves handed the bank tellers a note with demands, then robbed the Century Heritage Federal Credit Union in the Olympia Shopping Center in Versailles.

“The note was written on the back of a child’s vocabulary study guide,” Sgt. Scott Klobchar with Allegheny County Police told Channel 11.

That one was one of the big clues in identifying Graves.

“We were able to track the note back to a local school who presented that curriculum to the children. And through other avenues, we were able to determine the suspect was Mr. Keith Graves,” Sgt. Klobchar added.

According to police, on the back of Graves’ note, it said “Spelling Practice, Unit 7, Week 1.” Officers tracked it back to a third-grade student in the McKeesport School District, who police say is Graves’ son.

Police also found fingerprints on the note, and say Graves was caught on surveillance video pointing a gun at the bank tellers’ faces.

Detectives tell Channel 11 that after Graves robbed the bank, he took off on a motorized scooter.

“It was basically like the equivalent to a Razor scooter that kids use to stand on,” he said.

During his getaway, officers say Graves accidentally dropped some of the cash.

“He was in a hurry and just took off. What he had he left with him, and what he left he left. A lot of that money was not collected; it was scattered in the wind,” Klobchar said.

When Graves was inside the bank, police say he told the teller, “You’re a nice lady, dont make me do this.”

Police ask if you have any information on where Graves is, to give them a call.

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