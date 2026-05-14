Teens caught on camera damaging vehicles in Pittsburgh auto repair shop’s parking lot

PITTSBURGH — A Carrick auto repair shop says teenagers caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to multiple vehicles in its parking lot.

Premier Auto Body on Brownsville Road says the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke exclusively with an employee at the auto repair shop and obtained the security video. What the shop says was destroyed, coming up on Channel 11 News at 4 p.m.

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