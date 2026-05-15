Boy, 12, chases after man who stole his mother’s wallet outside Dollar Tree in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A mother says her 12-year-old son chased down a masked man who stole her wallet outside a local store.

Dispatchers confirm police responded to the Dollar Tree along Brodhead Road in Aliquippa on Thursday afternoon for a reported robbery.

Channel 11 heard directly from the victim, Tameki Tarver.

“He kind of like reached in...and got my wallet. It was inside. We had a little struggle. He got it,” Tarver said.

She said the robber took off running, but her 12-year-old son, Tarion Lewis, chased after him.

“Started chasing him. I was like, ‘Stop. You gotta stop,’ I pushed him to the ground and then he got right back up and went to the car,” Lewis said.

They said the robber got into a car and drove off.

Lewis said he was able to give police a license plate number.

They said a clerk inside the Dollar Tree told them the robber pulled a knife on her just moments earlier.

We have reached out to the Aliquippappa police for more information and to find out if there’s been an arrest.

So far, they’re only saying it’s under investigation.

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