How gas prices have changed in Scranton in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.
Scranton by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.64
--- Pennsylvania average: $3.70
- Week change: +$0.19 (+5.4%)
- Year change: +$0.56 (+18.0%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.17 (6/14/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.37
- Week change: +$0.46 (+9.3%)
- Year change: +$1.29 (+31.4%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.62 (5/18/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03
#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04
#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.65
#4. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.68
#3. San Francisco, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.69
#2. San Rafael, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.70
#1. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.71