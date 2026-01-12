How gas prices have changed in Harrisburg in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Harrisburg, PA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 12.
Harrisburg by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.02
--- Pennsylvania average: $3.02
- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.4%)
- Year change: -$0.22 (-6.9%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/11/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.99
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)
- Year change: -$0.09 (-2.2%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.39 (5/22/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.09
#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.09
#3. Springfield, MO: $2.17
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
Istvan Csak // Shutterstock
#5. statewide, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.40
Daniel Avram // Shutterstock
#4. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.41
jittawit21 // Shutterstock
#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.43
Elen Nika // Shutterstock
#2. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.63
Christian Mueller // Shutterstock
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.95
This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.