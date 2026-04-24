Teen girl stabbed by another teen girl in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a teen girl was stabbed late Thursday night in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The incident happened shortly before midnight in the 400 block of Wood Street.

Public Safety officials said a teenage girl who had a knife approached another teenage girl before stabbing her.

The victim had slash wounds across her wrist. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers at the Downtown Public Safety Center responded quickly and took the teen suspect into custody. Charges are pending.

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