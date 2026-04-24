Pittsburgh NFL Draft: City breaks all-time round 1 attendance record

PITTSBURGH — The first day of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh was widely successful.

Click here for more photos from day 1 of the draft

Adam Schefter reported that the city broke the all-time round one attendance record with 320,000 fans on Thursday night.

The attendance topped the crowd of 275,000 plus who attended in Detroit in 2024, according to the NFL.

Click here for Channel 11’s full coverage of the NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh broke the all-time round one attendance record with 320,000 fans tonight, topping the 275,000+ who attended in Detroit in 2024, per the NFL. pic.twitter.com/0LmwpCCkL9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2026

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