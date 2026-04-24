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Pittsburgh NFL Draft: City breaks all-time round 1 attendance record

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
2026 NFL Draft - Round One PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: A general view of the draft tent is seen prior to Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The first day of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh was widely successful.

Click here for more photos from day 1 of the draft

Adam Schefter reported that the city broke the all-time round one attendance record with 320,000 fans on Thursday night.

The attendance topped the crowd of 275,000 plus who attended in Detroit in 2024, according to the NFL.

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