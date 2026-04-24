Parking garage partially collapses at North Shore apartment complex; structure condemned

PITTSBURGH — A parking garage at an apartment complex on Pittsburgh’s North Shore partially collapsed on Thursday evening.

Crews were called to the Bracken House apartments in the 100 block of Anderson Street around 8:45 p.m.

First responders found a partially collapsed area of the garage, which damaged several vehicles.

The Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections responded to the scene.

A resident of the building sent Channel 11 a photo of a letter posted on the structure, saying it has been condemned. The letter said it’s due to it being an “unsafe structure” and “unfit for human occupancy.”

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