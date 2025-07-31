How much house $1 million buys you in Allentown

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Allentown. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1488 Shelburne Ct, South Whitehall Twp

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,736

- Price per square foot: $165

- See 1488 Shelburne Ct, South Whitehall Twp on Redfin.com

2135 Wehr Mill Rd, Allentown

- Price: $884,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,938

- Price per square foot: $179

- See 2135 Wehr Mill Rd, Allentown on Redfin.com

871 Robin Hood Dr, Salisbury Twp

- Price: $849,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,514

- Price per square foot: $99

- See 871 Robin Hood Dr, Salisbury Twp on Redfin.com

1551 Wethersfield Dr, South Whitehall Twp

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,562

- Price per square foot: $143

- See 1551 Wethersfield Dr, South Whitehall Twp on Redfin.com

2730 W Chew St, Allentown

- Price: $749,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,637

- Price per square foot: $161

- See 2730 W Chew St, Allentown on Redfin.com

1859 Sherwood Cir, Salisbury Twp

- Price: $699,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,168

- Price per square foot: $322

- See 1859 Sherwood Cir, Salisbury Twp on Redfin.com

3608 Aster St, Allentown City

- Price: $685,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,465

- Price per square foot: $277

- See 3608 Aster St, Allentown City on Redfin.com

441 Sawgrass Dr, Upper Macungie Twp

- Price: $684,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,760

- Price per square foot: $182

- See 441 Sawgrass Dr, Upper Macungie Twp on Redfin.com

4082 Rutz Ln, South Whitehall Twp

- Price: $674,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,913

- Price per square foot: $352

- See 4082 Rutz Ln, South Whitehall Twp on Redfin.com

1048 N 27th St, Allentown City

- Price: $649,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,650

- Price per square foot: $178

- See 1048 N 27th St, Allentown City on Redfin.com

226 N 27 Th St, Allentown City

- Price: $625,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,599

- Price per square foot: $240

- See 226 N 27 Th St, Allentown City on Redfin.com

2117 Isabel Ln, Lower Macungie Twp

- Price: $609,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,078

- Price per square foot: $198

- See 2117 Isabel Ln, Lower Macungie Twp on Redfin.com

2145 Riverbend Rd, Allentown City

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,109

- Price per square foot: $192

- See 2145 Riverbend Rd, Allentown City on Redfin.com

525 N Main St, Allentown City

- Price: $599,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,499

- Price per square foot: $240

- See 525 N Main St, Allentown City on Redfin.com

525-527 N Main St, Allentown

- Price: $599,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,499

- Price per square foot: $240

- See 525-527 N Main St, Allentown on Redfin.com

2041 Gregory Dr, Allentown

- Price: $598,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,527

- Price per square foot: $237

- See 2041 Gregory Dr, Allentown on Redfin.com

301 E Susquehana, Allentown City

- Price: $575,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,664

- Price per square foot: $345

- See 301 E Susquehana, Allentown City on Redfin.com

4548 Woodbrush Way #311, Allentown

- Price: $519,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,493

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 4548 Woodbrush Way #311, Allentown on Redfin.com

1245 Valley View Dr, Lower Macungie Twp

- Price: $512,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,455

- Price per square foot: $148

- See 1245 Valley View Dr, Lower Macungie Twp on Redfin.com

625 Fountain View Cir #10, Upper Macungie Twp

- Price: $501,485

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,965

- Price per square foot: $255

- See 625 Fountain View Cir #10, Upper Macungie Twp on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.