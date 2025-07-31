How much house $1 million buys you in Allentown

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Allentown. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1488 Shelburne Ct, South Whitehall Twp
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,736
- Price per square foot: $165
- See 1488 Shelburne Ct, South Whitehall Twp on Redfin.com
2135 Wehr Mill Rd, Allentown
- Price: $884,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,938
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 2135 Wehr Mill Rd, Allentown on Redfin.com
871 Robin Hood Dr, Salisbury Twp
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,514
- Price per square foot: $99
- See 871 Robin Hood Dr, Salisbury Twp on Redfin.com
1551 Wethersfield Dr, South Whitehall Twp
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,562
- Price per square foot: $143
- See 1551 Wethersfield Dr, South Whitehall Twp on Redfin.com
2730 W Chew St, Allentown
- Price: $749,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,637
- Price per square foot: $161
- See 2730 W Chew St, Allentown on Redfin.com
1859 Sherwood Cir, Salisbury Twp
- Price: $699,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,168
- Price per square foot: $322
- See 1859 Sherwood Cir, Salisbury Twp on Redfin.com
3608 Aster St, Allentown City
- Price: $685,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,465
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 3608 Aster St, Allentown City on Redfin.com
441 Sawgrass Dr, Upper Macungie Twp
- Price: $684,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,760
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 441 Sawgrass Dr, Upper Macungie Twp on Redfin.com
4082 Rutz Ln, South Whitehall Twp
- Price: $674,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,913
- Price per square foot: $352
- See 4082 Rutz Ln, South Whitehall Twp on Redfin.com
1048 N 27th St, Allentown City
- Price: $649,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,650
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 1048 N 27th St, Allentown City on Redfin.com
226 N 27 Th St, Allentown City
- Price: $625,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,599
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 226 N 27 Th St, Allentown City on Redfin.com
2117 Isabel Ln, Lower Macungie Twp
- Price: $609,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,078
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 2117 Isabel Ln, Lower Macungie Twp on Redfin.com
2145 Riverbend Rd, Allentown City
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,109
- Price per square foot: $192
- See 2145 Riverbend Rd, Allentown City on Redfin.com
525 N Main St, Allentown City
- Price: $599,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,499
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 525 N Main St, Allentown City on Redfin.com
525-527 N Main St, Allentown
- Price: $599,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,499
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 525-527 N Main St, Allentown on Redfin.com
2041 Gregory Dr, Allentown
- Price: $598,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,527
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 2041 Gregory Dr, Allentown on Redfin.com
301 E Susquehana, Allentown City
- Price: $575,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,664
- Price per square foot: $345
- See 301 E Susquehana, Allentown City on Redfin.com
4548 Woodbrush Way #311, Allentown
- Price: $519,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,493
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 4548 Woodbrush Way #311, Allentown on Redfin.com
1245 Valley View Dr, Lower Macungie Twp
- Price: $512,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,455
- Price per square foot: $148
- See 1245 Valley View Dr, Lower Macungie Twp on Redfin.com
625 Fountain View Cir #10, Upper Macungie Twp
- Price: $501,485
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,965
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 625 Fountain View Cir #10, Upper Macungie Twp on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.