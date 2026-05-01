Local school bus driver arrested on DUI charge while transporting student-athletes, district says

A local school bus driver was arrested while transporting students, according to the district.

In a letter Friday, Bethel Park School District Superintendent Matthew Patterson said one of the district’s bus drivers was arrested on a DUI charge while taking high school student-athletes home from a game.

The driver was immediately removed from service and is no longer allowed to transport Bethel Park students, Patterson said.

All students were accounted for and safely transported, and their families were notified.

Patterson said the district is cooperating with the legal process, as formal charges are expected against the driver.

Additionally, Patterson said that an unrelated incident happened within a short time of the bus driver’s arrest.

A person unrelated to the school, suspected of DUI, drove recklessly through the Neil Armstrong Middle School campus during student dismissal.

No students were harmed, and charges are expected against the person.

“We understand that two incidents occurring so close together, though completely unconnected, are still deeply concerning. We want to assure you that we are taking immediate, deliberate action,” Patterson said.

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