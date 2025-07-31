How much house $1 million buys you in Lancaster

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Lancaster. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

101 N Queen St #404, Lancaster

- Price: $975,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,974

- Price per square foot: $493

- See 101 N Queen St #404, Lancaster on Redfin.com

548 E Delp Rd, Lancaster

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,607

- Price per square foot: $263

- See 548 E Delp Rd, Lancaster on Redfin.com

501 Bald Eagle Ct, Lancaster

- Price: $925,000

- 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,010

- Price per square foot: $153

- See 501 Bald Eagle Ct, Lancaster on Redfin.com

1150 Groff Ln, Lancaster

- Price: $922,349

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,907

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 1150 Groff Ln, Lancaster on Redfin.com

1890 Millport Rd, Lancaster

- Price: $800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,804

- Price per square foot: $285

- See 1890 Millport Rd, Lancaster on Redfin.com

2221 Brentford St, Lancaster

- Price: $799,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,138

- Price per square foot: $374

- See 2221 Brentford St, Lancaster on Redfin.com

2328 Rockvale Rd, Lancaster

- Price: $797,121

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,800

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 2328 Rockvale Rd, Lancaster on Redfin.com

2016 Melody Ln #9, Lancaster

- Price: $790,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,574

- Price per square foot: $307

- See 2016 Melody Ln #9, Lancaster on Redfin.com

2442 Stone Heath Dr, Lancaster

- Price: $789,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,562

- Price per square foot: $173

- See 2442 Stone Heath Dr, Lancaster on Redfin.com

316 E Marion St, Lancaster

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,744

- Price per square foot: $273

- See 316 E Marion St, Lancaster on Redfin.com

110 N Duke St #201, Lancaster

- Price: $739,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,471

- Price per square foot: $299

- See 110 N Duke St #201, Lancaster on Redfin.com

1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit DEVONSHIRE, Lancaster

- Price: $735,919

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,016

- Price per square foot: $183

- See 1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit DEVONSHIRE, Lancaster on Redfin.com

2028 Melody Ln #6, Lancaster

- Price: $732,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,736

- Price per square foot: $267

- See 2028 Melody Ln #6, Lancaster on Redfin.com

205 Parkside Pl Lot 42, Lancaster

- Price: $713,850

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,650

- Price per square foot: $269

- See 205 Parkside Pl Lot 42, Lancaster on Redfin.com

1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit NOTTINGHAM, Lancaster

- Price: $712,559

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,600

- Price per square foot: $197

- See 1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit NOTTINGHAM, Lancaster on Redfin.com

632 Stockdale Dr, Lancaster

- Price: $709,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,707

- Price per square foot: $191

- See 632 Stockdale Dr, Lancaster on Redfin.com

1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit HAWTHORNE, Lancaster

- Price: $704,945

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,633

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit HAWTHORNE, Lancaster on Redfin.com

2012 Melody Ln #10, Lancaster

- Price: $700,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,645

- Price per square foot: $264

- See 2012 Melody Ln #10, Lancaster on Redfin.com

628 Warminster Ln, Lititz

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,440

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 628 Warminster Ln, Lititz on Redfin.com

2312 Raleigh Dr, Lancaster

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,722

- Price per square foot: $257

- See 2312 Raleigh Dr, Lancaster on Redfin.com

1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit COVINGTON, Lancaster

- Price: $698,755

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,405

- Price per square foot: $205

- See 1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit COVINGTON, Lancaster on Redfin.com

586 Stockdale Dr, Lancaster

- Price: $695,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,142

- Price per square foot: $221

- See 586 Stockdale Dr, Lancaster on Redfin.com

101 N Queen St #402, Lancaster

- Price: $695,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,780

- Price per square foot: $390

- See 101 N Queen St #402, Lancaster on Redfin.com

660 Lawrence Blvd Unit DEVONSHIRE, Lancaster

- Price: $694,962

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,016

- Price per square foot: $173

- See 660 Lawrence Blvd Unit DEVONSHIRE, Lancaster on Redfin.com

1100 Bluegrass Unit AUGUSTA, Lancaster

- Price: $686,012

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,789

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 1100 Bluegrass Unit AUGUSTA, Lancaster on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

