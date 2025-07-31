How much house $1 million buys you in Lancaster

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Lancaster. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
101 N Queen St #404, Lancaster
- Price: $975,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,974
- Price per square foot: $493
- See 101 N Queen St #404, Lancaster on Redfin.com
548 E Delp Rd, Lancaster
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,607
- Price per square foot: $263
- See 548 E Delp Rd, Lancaster on Redfin.com
501 Bald Eagle Ct, Lancaster
- Price: $925,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,010
- Price per square foot: $153
- See 501 Bald Eagle Ct, Lancaster on Redfin.com
1150 Groff Ln, Lancaster
- Price: $922,349
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,907
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 1150 Groff Ln, Lancaster on Redfin.com
1890 Millport Rd, Lancaster
- Price: $800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,804
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 1890 Millport Rd, Lancaster on Redfin.com
2221 Brentford St, Lancaster
- Price: $799,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,138
- Price per square foot: $374
- See 2221 Brentford St, Lancaster on Redfin.com
2328 Rockvale Rd, Lancaster
- Price: $797,121
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,800
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 2328 Rockvale Rd, Lancaster on Redfin.com
2016 Melody Ln #9, Lancaster
- Price: $790,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,574
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 2016 Melody Ln #9, Lancaster on Redfin.com
2442 Stone Heath Dr, Lancaster
- Price: $789,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,562
- Price per square foot: $173
- See 2442 Stone Heath Dr, Lancaster on Redfin.com
316 E Marion St, Lancaster
- Price: $750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,744
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 316 E Marion St, Lancaster on Redfin.com
110 N Duke St #201, Lancaster
- Price: $739,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,471
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 110 N Duke St #201, Lancaster on Redfin.com
1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit DEVONSHIRE, Lancaster
- Price: $735,919
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,016
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit DEVONSHIRE, Lancaster on Redfin.com
2028 Melody Ln #6, Lancaster
- Price: $732,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,736
- Price per square foot: $267
- See 2028 Melody Ln #6, Lancaster on Redfin.com
205 Parkside Pl Lot 42, Lancaster
- Price: $713,850
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,650
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 205 Parkside Pl Lot 42, Lancaster on Redfin.com
1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit NOTTINGHAM, Lancaster
- Price: $712,559
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,600
- Price per square foot: $197
- See 1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit NOTTINGHAM, Lancaster on Redfin.com
632 Stockdale Dr, Lancaster
- Price: $709,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,707
- Price per square foot: $191
- See 632 Stockdale Dr, Lancaster on Redfin.com
1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit HAWTHORNE, Lancaster
- Price: $704,945
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,633
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit HAWTHORNE, Lancaster on Redfin.com
2012 Melody Ln #10, Lancaster
- Price: $700,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,645
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 2012 Melody Ln #10, Lancaster on Redfin.com
628 Warminster Ln, Lititz
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,440
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 628 Warminster Ln, Lititz on Redfin.com
2312 Raleigh Dr, Lancaster
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,722
- Price per square foot: $257
- See 2312 Raleigh Dr, Lancaster on Redfin.com
1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit COVINGTON, Lancaster
- Price: $698,755
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,405
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 1100 Bluegrass Rd Unit COVINGTON, Lancaster on Redfin.com
586 Stockdale Dr, Lancaster
- Price: $695,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,142
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 586 Stockdale Dr, Lancaster on Redfin.com
101 N Queen St #402, Lancaster
- Price: $695,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,780
- Price per square foot: $390
- See 101 N Queen St #402, Lancaster on Redfin.com
660 Lawrence Blvd Unit DEVONSHIRE, Lancaster
- Price: $694,962
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,016
- Price per square foot: $173
- See 660 Lawrence Blvd Unit DEVONSHIRE, Lancaster on Redfin.com
1100 Bluegrass Unit AUGUSTA, Lancaster
- Price: $686,012
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,789
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 1100 Bluegrass Unit AUGUSTA, Lancaster on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.