Fiery crash involving tractor-trailer on I-79 in Washington County caused by deer

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer in Washington County shut down a part of I-79 on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. at mile marker 25 in Amwell Township.

Emergency dispatchers told Channel 11 that a car hit a deer, and a tractor-trailer then crashed into that car, catching both vehicles on fire.

No one was taken to a hospital from the crash.

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