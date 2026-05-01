Fiery crash involving tractor-trailer on I-79 in Washington County caused by deer

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer in Washington County shut down a part of I-79 on Friday morning.
The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. at mile marker 25 in Amwell Township.
Emergency dispatchers told Channel 11 that a car hit a deer, and a tractor-trailer then crashed into that car, catching both vehicles on fire.
No one was taken to a hospital from the crash.
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