How much house $1 million buys you in York

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in York. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1040 Valley View Rd, York
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,456
- Price per square foot: $683
- See 1040 Valley View Rd, York on Redfin.com
4075 Rolling Meadow Ct, York
- Price: $872,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,668
- Price per square foot: $522
- See 4075 Rolling Meadow Ct, York on Redfin.com
2505 Joppa Rd, York
- Price: $849,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,551
- Price per square foot: $152
- See 2505 Joppa Rd, York on Redfin.com
189 Tuscarora Dr, York
- Price: $829,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,702
- Price per square foot: $145
- See 189 Tuscarora Dr, York on Redfin.com
4070 Rolling Meadow Ct, York
- Price: $800,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,704
- Price per square foot: $469
- See 4070 Rolling Meadow Ct, York on Redfin.com
1375 Detwiler Dr, York
- Price: $779,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,216
- Price per square foot: $184
- See 1375 Detwiler Dr, York on Redfin.com
15 Wetherburn Ct, York
- Price: $774,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,763
- Price per square foot: $134
- See 15 Wetherburn Ct, York on Redfin.com
2517 Woodspring Dr, York
- Price: $760,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,632
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 2517 Woodspring Dr, York on Redfin.com
65 Campbell Rd, York
- Price: $749,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,219
- Price per square foot: $337
- See 65 Campbell Rd, York on Redfin.com
108 Valmere Path, York
- Price: $724,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,070
- Price per square foot: $142
- See 108 Valmere Path, York on Redfin.com
4001 Rolling Meadow Ct, York
- Price: $700,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,777
- Price per square foot: $393
- See 4001 Rolling Meadow Ct, York on Redfin.com
2547 Hepplewhite Dr, York
- Price: $699,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,202
- Price per square foot: $134
- See 2547 Hepplewhite Dr, York on Redfin.com
438 Green Spring Rd, York
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,560
- Price per square foot: $448
- See 438 Green Spring Rd, York on Redfin.com
2710 Castanea Ct, York
- Price: $687,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,563
- Price per square foot: $150
- See 2710 Castanea Ct, York on Redfin.com
1201 Falls Grove Ln, York
- Price: $669,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,084
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 1201 Falls Grove Ln, York on Redfin.com
350 Lloyds Ln, York
- Price: $658,165
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,022
- Price per square foot: $325
- See 350 Lloyds Ln, York on Redfin.com
705 Oxford Dr #39, York
- Price: $654,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,550
- Price per square foot: $143
- See 705 Oxford Dr #39, York on Redfin.com
448 Springhouse Ln, York
- Price: $642,680
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,022
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 448 Springhouse Ln, York on Redfin.com
206 Loucks St, York
- Price: $640,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,544
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 206 Loucks St, York on Redfin.com
2510 Donlenik, York
- Price: $624,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,202
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 2510 Donlenik, York on Redfin.com
704 Goddard Dr, York
- Price: $614,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,286
- Price per square foot: $116
- See 704 Goddard Dr, York on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.