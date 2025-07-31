How much house $1 million buys you in York

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in York. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1040 Valley View Rd, York

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,456

- Price per square foot: $683

- See 1040 Valley View Rd, York on Redfin.com

4075 Rolling Meadow Ct, York

- Price: $872,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,668

- Price per square foot: $522

- See 4075 Rolling Meadow Ct, York on Redfin.com

2505 Joppa Rd, York

- Price: $849,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,551

- Price per square foot: $152

- See 2505 Joppa Rd, York on Redfin.com

189 Tuscarora Dr, York

- Price: $829,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,702

- Price per square foot: $145

- See 189 Tuscarora Dr, York on Redfin.com

4070 Rolling Meadow Ct, York

- Price: $800,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,704

- Price per square foot: $469

- See 4070 Rolling Meadow Ct, York on Redfin.com

1375 Detwiler Dr, York

- Price: $779,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,216

- Price per square foot: $184

- See 1375 Detwiler Dr, York on Redfin.com

15 Wetherburn Ct, York

- Price: $774,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,763

- Price per square foot: $134

- See 15 Wetherburn Ct, York on Redfin.com

2517 Woodspring Dr, York

- Price: $760,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,632

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 2517 Woodspring Dr, York on Redfin.com

65 Campbell Rd, York

- Price: $749,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,219

- Price per square foot: $337

- See 65 Campbell Rd, York on Redfin.com

108 Valmere Path, York

- Price: $724,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,070

- Price per square foot: $142

- See 108 Valmere Path, York on Redfin.com

4001 Rolling Meadow Ct, York

- Price: $700,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,777

- Price per square foot: $393

- See 4001 Rolling Meadow Ct, York on Redfin.com

2547 Hepplewhite Dr, York

- Price: $699,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,202

- Price per square foot: $134

- See 2547 Hepplewhite Dr, York on Redfin.com

438 Green Spring Rd, York

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,560

- Price per square foot: $448

- See 438 Green Spring Rd, York on Redfin.com

2710 Castanea Ct, York

- Price: $687,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,563

- Price per square foot: $150

- See 2710 Castanea Ct, York on Redfin.com

1201 Falls Grove Ln, York

- Price: $669,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,084

- Price per square foot: $164

- See 1201 Falls Grove Ln, York on Redfin.com

350 Lloyds Ln, York

- Price: $658,165

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,022

- Price per square foot: $325

- See 350 Lloyds Ln, York on Redfin.com

705 Oxford Dr #39, York

- Price: $654,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,550

- Price per square foot: $143

- See 705 Oxford Dr #39, York on Redfin.com

448 Springhouse Ln, York

- Price: $642,680

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,022

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 448 Springhouse Ln, York on Redfin.com

206 Loucks St, York

- Price: $640,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,544

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 206 Loucks St, York on Redfin.com

2510 Donlenik, York

- Price: $624,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,202

- Price per square foot: $195

- See 2510 Donlenik, York on Redfin.com

704 Goddard Dr, York

- Price: $614,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,286

- Price per square foot: $116

- See 704 Goddard Dr, York on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.