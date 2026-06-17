How to travel this summer on a budget

When school’s out and the sun is shining, many of us get excited for summer travel. But nowadays, the cost of a trip can seem prohibitive.

According to a new survey of 5,000 Americans commissioned by Current, a consumer fintech banking platform, and conducted by Talker Research, four in 10 respondents are skipping summer travel due to budget constraints.. For those who aren't planning to travel, most (52%) said they're not able to afford a trip, and 21% highlighted concerns around the rising costs of travel.

But there are ways to explore new places while on a budget. Here’s how you can travel this summer without breaking the bank.

1. Be flexible

If you're heading to a wedding or friend's birthday, you may not be able to choose when or where you're traveling. But if you can be flexible, it often pays off. Shifting your dates to August can help you save upward of 23% this year, says Katy Nastro, a travel expert at Going.

“August is typically when summer travel starts to fade,” Nastro says. “This year, we are seeing savings of $175 per ticket traveling the last two full weeks of August versus any time in June. This can really add up for families who are looking to still take advantage of a summer vacation but can be slightly strategic when they travel.”

Where you look can matter this year more than ever.

“We all have bucket list destinations on our ever-growing wish lists, but sometimes, the strategy to savings is letting the deal decide,” Nastro says. “Try focusing on destinations in the southern Caribbean, coastal Mexico or even the southeast, as we are still seeing savings to destinations like Orlando for just $144 roundtrip this June from New York.”

As of mid-May, she says some deals are still available across summer dates, including Washington D.C. to Cabo San Lucas for $350 (50% off) and Indianapolis to Grand Cayman Island for $301 (55% off).

You could also opt for a shorter “microbreak” that’s just a few days or a staycation to see your own home in a way. The survey found that 22% of travelers are planning to explore their own city or state, and another 22% will be traveling for a shorter amount of time.

2. Consider main economy

Many of us look for the cheapest airfare when booking a flight. But opting for main economy instead of basic economy may pay off for two reasons: price drops and better boarding with a bag.

Nastro says to take advantage of any savings this year that may happen, even if that means your flight price drops by $25. If you book a basic economy ticket, you won’t be able to take advantage of getting that $25 back in the form of a flight credit to use in the future. But book with the main economy, and you can take advantage of a price drop. (With a basic economy ticket, you typically can’t make changes. You’re locked into the initial price you paid.)

Another reason to consider the main economy ticket this year is to get a better boarding position so your bag doesn't get gate-checked, Nastro adds.

“With higher bag fees across most U.S. airlines, people will be looking for ways to cut down on checked bags, which means more carry-ons, yet only so much carry-on space,” she says.

3. Consider driving instead of flying

Flying is more expensive this year than last, due in part to soaring costs for jet fuel. The average price for domestic airfare as of May 4, 2026, was $380, according to data from Kayak. That's significantly more than the $290 it was during the same time last year.

But that doesn't mean you can't plan a fun memorable vacation. You can drive instead.

"Look up places to visit within a day's driving distance to ensure you don't have to travel too far," consumer finance expert Andrea Woroch recommends, adding that you can use the RoadTripper's app to find sights to visit along the way.

Of course gas isn't cheap right now either: The average driver in the U.S. was paying $4.53 per gallon as of May 14, with drivers in states such as California and Nevada paying more than $5 per gallon, according to AAA. Woroch says to use the Gas Buddy app for help tracking down cheaper gas along your route.

4. Strategically use discount gift cards

You can buy discount gift cards for up to 30% off to restaurants, spas, theme parks like Disney and more to use on your trip to cut costs, Woroch says. You can find gift cards for everything from Southwest Airlines to Panera Bread at warehouse retailers such as Costco and Sam’s Club and on online marketplaces (just make sure they’re reputable). You can also earn free gift cards to use on your trip to cut travel costs toward restaurants, hotels, transportation and activities like TopGolf by using the Fetch app, Woroch adds. It requires uploading photos of your receipts to earn points toward gift cards for a variety of companies, including Uber and Airbnb.

5. Consider a new credit card

Travel can often equate to spending more than you typically would — even if you budget. Because of that, you may want to consider opening a new credit card (or secured charge card) to earn rewards on your spending that will help you save in other ways.

“Ahead of your summer trip, opening a new credit card is a great way to earn rewards toward your trip,” Woroch says. “Whether that's free cash, points or miles that you can redeem for flights, car rentals, hotels or toward savings.”

6. Save elsewhere

Figure out where in your budget you can cut back or which daily or weekly splurges you can live without temporarily and put the money you save toward your summer vacation savings.

“I say temporarily because it's easier to make a cut when you think about it as a temporary move that you can add back in,” Woroch says. “This could look like cancelling some subscription services or cutting back on take out and cooking at home more or forgoing coffee runs and brewing it at home. Every little bit adds up.”

Where you save matters too. If you funnel the extra cash into a traditional savings account, you’ll only earn miniscule interest on your earnings. But if you open a high-yield savings account, your money will work for you even while it’s sitting idly.

This story was produced by Current and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.