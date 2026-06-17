Beaver County man accused of trying to kidnap female

BADEN, Pa. — A Beaver County man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a female.

The incident happened Tuesday in Baden, according to the Beaver Valley Regional Police Department.

Officers determined that the female had been restrained by a man she didn’t know, who then tried to force her into a home.

Several neighbors intervened and helped the victim until officers got there, police say.

The victim suffered minor injuries and is recovering.

She and witnesses helped identify the suspect as Kevin Alexander Flores, 24, of Baden, police say. He was charged with criminal attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.

The Beaver Valley Regional Police Department thanked the neighbors who intervened and helped the victim.

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