Husband reveals baby's gender using voice of wife's dead father

    VACAVILLE, California - A unique gender reveal brought a California mother to tears. 

    Jennifer Jones-Prothro and her husband James Prothro are expecting their ninth child.

    Jennifer wanted the gender to be a surprise, but later decided she couldn't wait. 

    She asked James to come up with a creative way to tell her since he already knew.

    He took recordings of Jennifer's late father, and edited them to create an audio message with her father announcing it was a girl.

    The video was uploaded to Twitter by the couple's 17-year-old daughter. 

    It has already been viewed more than 5.5 million times.

