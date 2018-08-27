Husband reveals baby's gender using voice of wife's dead father

VACAVILLE, California - A unique gender reveal brought a California mother to tears.
Jennifer Jones-Prothro and her husband James Prothro are expecting their ninth child.
Jennifer wanted the gender to be a surprise, but later decided she couldn't wait.
She asked James to come up with a creative way to tell her since he already knew.
He took recordings of Jennifer's late father, and edited them to create an audio message with her father announcing it was a girl.
The video was uploaded to Twitter by the couple's 17-year-old daughter.
It has already been viewed more than 5.5 million times.
