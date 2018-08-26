Corrections officer treated after escorting inmate under the influence at SCI Fayette

La Belle, Pa. - A corrections officer was taken to a hospital Saturday after escorting an inmate who was under the influence, according to officials.
The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. when the officer was taking the inmate to the prison's medical department.
He developed bumps across his front hairline following the escort, officials said. The medical staff examined him and he was found to have elevated blood pressure.
The officer was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment and was released around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to officials.
Officials said he returned to the prison to finish his shift after being released.
This was the second exposure incident to happen at SCI Fayette on Saturday. A corrections officer was also sickened after being exposed to an unknown substance while doing security checks on a cell.
