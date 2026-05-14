2 patients at Pittsburgh VA test positive for Legionella, 11 Investigates confirms

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has confirmed that two patients at the Pittsburgh VA in Oakland recently tested positive for Legionella.

According to the CDC, Legionella is a type of bacteria that can cause illness in infected people.

In a statement provided to Channel 11, the VA says two patients at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center tested positive for the bacteria.

The facility along University Drive reportedly treated, flushed and tested its water lines as a precaution.

The VA says Legionella is found naturally in this region’s freshwater, and the Pittsburgh VAMC’s water hasn’t tested positive for the bacteria in several years.

11 Investigates’ Amy Hudak is working to learn more. Look for her updates starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 11.

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