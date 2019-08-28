MONESSEN, Pa. - A former bus driver for the Monessen School District has been charged with possession of child pornography.
The federal indictment against Jack Laforte, 54, of Monessen, was announced this week.
Investigators say that on June 14, Laforte had sexually explicit videos and pictures showing underage children, some younger than 12 years old, on his computer.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko dug into Laforte's past and learned that he was charged with 40 counts of corruption of a minor from two cases involving two victims in 2001.
Those charges included him sending emails to two 14-year-olds that included pornographic material.
He took a plea deal and completed a rehab program but was ordered by a judge to never drive a school bus again or attend school events.
The Monessen superintendent told Channel 11 Laforte told the bus company Monday about the new charges and was put on leave without pay.
Channel 11 contacted the busing company, but our questions about how Laforte was hired were never answered.
