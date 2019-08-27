PITTSBURGH - The death penalty is being sought for the man suspected of shooting and killing a Pittsburgh police officer while he was off duty, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Christian Bey, 30, is the man who allegedly shot 36-year-old Officer Calvin Hall, who was visiting friends during a block party on Monticello Street in the city's Homewood neighborhood, according to police.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to a criminal complaint, Hall had left the party but was asked to come back because of a confrontation. Shots were fired while Hall was near a group of people.
Hall was shot three times in the back, police said. He died at a hospital several days after the July 14 shooting.
Bey was identified as a suspect after investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed a man running from the area where the shooting happened. A witness identified the man as Bey, the complaint said.
#BREAKING: The @AlleghenyCoDA will seek the death penalty against Christian Bey, the man charged with killing Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall last month pic.twitter.com/xP9AhTMIz1— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) August 27, 2019
The gun used in the shooting was located with the help of a K-9. Authorities said it was found in the yard of an abandoned house about half a block away from the shooting scene, in the direction Bey was allegedly seen running.
Bey was later arrested. Charges against him include criminal homicide and firearms violations.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Family of slain Pittsburgh officer thankful for alleged shooter's arrest
- Man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer arrested
- Hundreds celebrate life of Pittsburgh Officer Calvin Hall at funeral service
- Off-duty Pittsburgh officer dies after being shot
- Off-duty police officer shot multiple times
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}