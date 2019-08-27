  • Jeep crashes off road, partially over hillside to avoid hitting school bus

    ETNA, Pa. - A Jeep crashed off a road, ending up partially over a hillside Tuesday morning in Etna.

    The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. along Snyder Street.

    The driver said he was coming down Kittanning Street when his brakes stopped working and he veered off the road to avoid hitting a school bus.

    No one was hurt.

    A tow truck was brought in to pull the Jeep up from the wooded hillside.

