ETNA, Pa. - A Jeep crashed off a road, ending up partially over a hillside Tuesday morning in Etna.
The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. along Snyder Street.
The driver said he was coming down Kittanning Street when his brakes stopped working and he veered off the road to avoid hitting a school bus.
No one was hurt.
A tow truck was brought in to pull the Jeep up from the wooded hillside.
