GREENSBURG, Pa. - It has been more than four decades since anyone heard from a Westmoreland County teenager who went to babysit and never returned home.
The missing person case of 13-year-old Teri Rhodes has baffled investigators -- leaving them with more questions than answers -- and left a family heartbroken.
Channel 11’s Rick Earle reopened the case and is looking into the disappearance of the babysitter, TONIGHT on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
