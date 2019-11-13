  • Disappearance of local babysitter still baffling investigators after 4 decades

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - It has been more than four decades since anyone heard from a Westmoreland County teenager who went to babysit and never returned home.

    The missing person case of 13-year-old Teri Rhodes has baffled investigators -- leaving them with more questions than answers -- and left a family heartbroken.

    Channel 11’s Rick Earle reopened the case and is looking into the disappearance of the babysitter, TONIGHT on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories