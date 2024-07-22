Lawsuits allege child sexual abuse of nearly 100 victims at local juvenile detention centers

PITTSBURGH — Three lawsuits filed Monday in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas allege three non-profit juvenile detention facilities failed to protect children from “horrific and serial” sexual abuse.

The lawsuits represent 92 men and women who say they suffered sexual abuse while confined as children at Summit Academy, George Junior Republic and Abraxas Youth & Family Services. The claims range from the year 2000 to 2023.

The lawsuits were filed by Attorney Jason Luckasevic with Goldberg, Persky & White. The firm worked with New York based Levy Konigsberg attorney Jerome Block.

Luckasevic initiated the CTE lawsuits that resulted in a $1 billion settlement with the NFL back in 2015.

Among the claims in the lawsuits, attorneys argue Pennsylvania’s juvenile detention system has been subjecting children to a culture of “exploitation, violence, and rampant sexual abuse” for decades.

“I think profits were put over the safety and well-being of the victims in these facilities,” Luckasevic told Channel 11.

He believes there are many more victims in the child sexual abuse cases, and he urges them to speak up and reach out to his office.

“There’s a growing mass of people just like you. It’s now the time to step forward and join them for your justice,” he said.

Attorneys said widespread reports and investigations into violently abusive staff and the environment at the juvenile detention facilities were ignored, all while children were sexually abused by guards, counselors and other staff.

“I think all these victims are finally excited to have their voices heard. It’s been a long time. This abuse occurred for many, many years over quite a few decades. They’re looking for their day in court to have their justice, and so that they can be heard so this doesn’t happen to any other people,” Luckasevic said.

He said the more than ninety men and women represented in the lawsuits shared “disturbingly similar” experiences, which he cited as evidence of a systemic failure by the institutions.

Attorneys said there are hundreds of additional victims who were born before November 1989 and are barred from bringing their claims in the civil justice system due to the Pennsylvania Statute of Limitations.

“These victims have showed unmatched courage to step forward and seek justice and accountability for the horrific sexual abuse they suffered at these juvenile detention centers,” Luckasevic said. “The strength and courage these men and women show in coming forward highlights why it is so important for Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation that will allow survivors of child sexual abuse to seek justice, regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred.”

The lawsuits seek compensation for the physical, mental and emotional injuries the alleged victims suffered, as well as economic losses and punitive damages.

Channel 11 is reaching out to Summit Academy, George Junior Republic and Abraxas Youth & Family Services to request comment on the lawsuits. If we hear back, we will update this story.

Anyone who wants to reach out to Goldberg, Persky & White can email victims@gpwlaw.com.

