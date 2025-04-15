PennDOT official encourages everyone to get a Real ID, even if it’s after the deadline

There’s now less than a month until Real ID enforcement goes into effect.

With the deadline set by the government to have a Real ID in order to board commercial flights rapidly approaching, PennDOT’s secretary spoke out on Monday, encouraging everyone to get one.

>>> Real ID deadline is May 7, are you ready?

“The person that says ‘I never fly and I’ve never flown in my life,’ something may happen in their life a month from now or two months from now or a year from now, and they’re not going to be able to board that commercial flight because they don’t have the Real ID. So, I think it’s imperative that everyone consider it, and I strongly encourage folks to get if they don’t already,” Mike Carroll said.

Carroll reminded the public that driver’s license centers have been holding special hours to solely issue Real IDs. Click here to find participating locations.

So far, around 2.7 million Pennsylvanians have gotten their IDs. Carroll says anyone without immediate travel plans should consider waiting until after the deadline to get theirs, since crowds should die down at that point.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group