Police looking for person of interest in Rostraver woman’s death

Westmoreland County authorities are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the death of a Rostraver woman.

The man was seen in surveillance video at a gas station in Monongahela. The victim’s car was also found at the gas station, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say the man has specific tattoos and a specific walk. Anyone who recognizes him should call the police.

Jennah Marie Seibert was found shot and killed in her home on the 400 block of Lenity School Road on Friday. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Rostraver residents are also asked to check their cameras between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Friday for sightings of the man.

