2 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Parkway East Sunday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened at the 71-mile marker on I-376 West around 7:30 p.m.

State police said a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling at a “pretty decent rate of speed” eastbound in the westbound lanes and crashed into a Nissan Frontier.

Two people were inside the Nissan Frontier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

One of the people killed was identified Monday morning by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Sharon Orlofske, 77, of Monroeville.

Two men who were inside the truck were taken to a nearby hospital.

A road closure was in place on the Parkway for several hours. It has since been reopened.

