0 26 years after brutal murder, victim's son is still pushing for answers

ARNOLD, Pa. - It's been more than a quarter of a century since a 74-year-old woman was brutally murdered in her home. To this day, the question of who did it remains unknown and it has her son on a mission for answers.

"It sure doesn't get any easier," Dan Coyle said. "Twenty-six years is a long time, but it's still there. We are still pushing to get answers. Never give up."

Coyle has been fighting for justice for his mother, Stephanie Coyle. On July 16, 1993, she was found stabbed to death in the Arnold home where she lived by herself.

In 2011, we spoke with forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht.

"This is truly one of the most brutal killings I've even experienced in my role as a forensic pathologist," said Wecht.

We also talked with Arnold police Chief Willie Weber eight years ago. He was one of the first officers on the scene.

"There was items in the house that normal burglar would have took," Weber said. "No ransacking of her apartment whatsoever. There wasn't a fight. It looked like she kind of surrendered and said. 'Do what you want to do, leave me alone and get out.'"

At one point, Weber said, police were closing in on a suspect, but that didn't pan out. No one has ever been charged with the crime.

"I never believed 26 years later we'd still be sitting here unsolved," Coyle said. "But I'm not giving up. I'll just keep whatever I can do we will do and keep at it."

Coyle has continued to press investigators. Several months ago, he convinced them to recheck DNA that was found at the scene of the crime.

"All I know is it's been presented to the lab, the Greensburg lab; as of this day, I don't know anymore," Coyle said. "Don't know if it's been looked at? Is it in line? I don't know."

"That could solve the case?" asked 11 Investigates reporter Rick Earle.

"It could," Coyle said. "It actually could, so why wait? What are they waiting for? Very frustrating. Very."

For years, Coyle posted signs in Arnold urging anyone with information to come forward. We found one still on a utility pole even though it's been several years since he's put them up. On the 20th anniversary, the cash reward grew to $90,000. Over the years, Coyle's gotten anonymous calls and visits from strangers who say they may have information, but so far nothing's led to an arrest.

"We'll keep doing it as long as I can," said Coyle. "It's only going to take one person to step forward with key information and hopefully that will take care of it."

