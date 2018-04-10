  • Teacher charged with institutional sexual assault of student

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A West Mifflin teacher has been charged with institutional sexual assault of a high school student, authorities said Tuesday.

    James Horgan, a teacher at West Mifflin Area High School, is expected to turn himself in Tuesday, 11 Investigates' Rick Earle reported.

    The school solicitor told Earle that the allegations came to light last week, and Horgan has been placed on paid administrative leave.   

    “It is disturbing,” Carrie Artim, a parent in the district, said Monday. “Like, you’re there to teach our students, not anything else.”

    West Mifflin police, along with the school district, have launched investigations, which the victim's attorney welcomed.

    "This is deeply disturbing for my client's family, this is upsetting to the family that I represent," said attorney Phil DiLucente. "They want to get to the bottom of this. They want justice to be served."

    Sources told 11 Investigates that Horgan was questioned by police last Thursday and then removed from the school. 

    Horgan is a longtime district employee, according to sources.

