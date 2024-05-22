Kim's portrait is publicly displayed in North Korea. Here's a look at what it means

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was publicly displayed along with those of his father and grandfather for the first time, sparking speculation about the message it sends.

Portraits of leaders are at the core of North Korea’s state-sponsored cult of personality that has buttressed the Kim family’s rule since the country’s foundation in 1948. Almost all homes and public offices in North Korea must have portraits of Kim’s father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung, but featuring that of the younger Kim hadn’t yet been a requirement until recently.

Here's a look at what it means and why now:

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED?

On Wednesday, North Korea’s state media released a photo showing Kim Jong Un’s large portrait hung on the wall of a building alongside those of Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung, during his recent visit to the Central Cadres Training School of the ruling Workers’ Party.

Another state media photo showed the smaller portraits of the three Kims placed side by side at a classroom, where Kim Jong Un, seated in a chair, talked to officials who took notes of his remarks.

Longtime North Korea watchers say it’s the first time for North Korea to publicize images showing the portrait of Kim Jong Un installed together with those of the two late North Korean rulers since the younger Kim took power in late 2011.

IS KIM BOOSTING HIS PERSONALITY CULT?

Placing his portrait next to those of his father and grandfather would suggest he wants to elevate his status to a level similar to that of the past two leaders, who are the subject of a strong and loyal following and regarded like gods. By doing so, Kim Jong Un wants to announce the start of his own era, according to Kwak Gil Sup, head of One Korea Center, a website specializing in North Korea affairs.

Few foreign experts question Kim’s grip on power. But the 40-year-old has still avoided the same level of personality cult bestowed on his predecessors: they are memorialized in numerous statues and mosaics across North Korea, their birthdays are two of the country’s biggest holidays and pins bearing their likenesses are worn by all North Korean adults.

Kwak said Kim Jong Un's portrait will now likely be hung on the walls of all households while his birthday could also be designated as an official holiday.

The place where his portrait was recently hung is the highest education facility for ruling party brass. Kwak said it shows that “Kim Jong Un wants to begin a new era with new people.”

Observers say Kim needs stronger domestic support of his leadership as he struggles to navigate his country past economic hardships and protracted tensions with the United States over his nuclear program. In January, Kim announced he will no longer pursue a peaceful unification with South Korea, a decadeslong policy cherished by his father and grandfather.

ANY PROBLEM WITH PROPAGANDA DRIVE?

Prospects for Kim's push aren't clear, though he likely thinks he has bolstered his power and built his nuclear and other military programs strong enough to elevate himself in the national mythology.

Kim's headlong pursuit of a bigger nuclear arsenal has drawn punishing U.S.-led sanctions, which together with border closures during the pandemic were believed to have badly hurt the North's fragile economy. Kim has subsequently admitted policy failures as his vow that North Koreans would "never have to tighten their belts again" remained unfulfilled.

“For regime propaganda to reach such a stage of personality cult suggests both impressive confidence and insecurity,” said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

“However, this is also a political gamble, with Kim betting that ideology can buy time to address North Korea’s economic struggles and social divisions," Easley said.

IS HIS PORTRAIT PRELUDE TO ANOTHER HEREDITARY POWER TRANSFER?

Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea, said Kim's portrait is more likely associated with his possible bid to groom his preteen daughter, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae, as his heir.

“By hanging the portraits of all three — Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung — I assess that North Korea is underscoring the need to extend the Paektu bloodline to justify another hereditary power transfer for Ju Ae,” Cheong said, referring to the Kim family’s lineage named after the country’s most sacred mountain.

Ju Ae, aged about 10, has been the subject of keen outside attention as she accompanied her father on a series of high-profile events such as missile tests and military parades since late 2022. State media called her Kim Jong Un's "most beloved" or "respected" child while churring out footage and photos proving her soaring political standing and closeness with her father.

In January, South Korea's spy agency said it saw Ju Ae as her father's likely heir apparent.

Some experts say it's still too premature to determine Ju Ae is Kim's heir, given her age and North Korea's male-dominated power hierarchy.

