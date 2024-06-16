Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing endangered man from Armstrong County

RURAL VALLEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man from Armstrong County who they say may be endangered.

Todd Hadden, 59, was last seen on Main Street in Rural Valley Township at 10 a.m.

He has grey hair and blue eyes and is around 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs around 160 pounds.

Troopers say he was seen wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt, a black Outer Banks hat and a gray fleece jacket.

Hadden may be confused and troopers police say he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Police say Hadden may be in a 2007 Silver Jeep Cherokee with a license plate number of ESZ-5962.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or PA State Police Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

