Smoke billows from business in Westmoreland County

AVONMORE, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue in Avonmore.
Firefighters have been at the scene since 4:33 p.m.
Smoke can be seen billowing from a business and clouding over the road.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Channel 11 is at the scene and actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group