Smoke billows from business in Westmoreland County

AVONMORE, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue in Avonmore.

Firefighters have been at the scene since 4:33 p.m.

Smoke can be seen billowing from a business and clouding over the road.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

