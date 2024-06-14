Police searching for woman accused of stealing credit cards from locker at local Planet Fitness

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Police in Castle Shannon are looking for a woman they say stole credit cards from a locker at Planet Fitness.

Kimberly McCartney, from Pittsburgh’s South Side, is charged with access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property.

Police said McCartney stole the credit cards from unlocked locker at Planet Fitness on June 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Brian McKeown at 412-885-9300 ext 116.

