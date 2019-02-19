Lacrosse player sidelined because his head is too big

NORTON, Mass. - A college lacrosse player in Massachusetts has been forced to sit out because there is not a helmet big enough for his 25-inch head.
Alex Chu is a freshman at Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts. He says lacrosse is his life, but he is hindered from playing the sport right now because his head can't fit into a helmet. Chu's head measures a shade over 25 inches around.
The 19-year-old wants to use his high school helmet in order to play, but it lacks certain safety requirements. The only thing left to do now is wait for an NCAA approved custom-made helmet.
Chu knows having a big head is a bizarre reason to be prohibited from playing the sport he loves. "There are reasons to be on the sideline. I just happen to have a big head," Chu told WBTS.
