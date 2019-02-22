ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A woman has been charged after her baby needed to be revived with Narcan after overdosing on a concoction of drugs, including fentanyl, police said.
Michelle Bradley was standing outside holding the 11-month-old boy, who was unresponsive when paramedics were called Feb. 6 to a home on Main Street in Aliquippa, according to a criminal complaint.
EMS workers administered Narcan to revive the baby, the complaint said. He was then rushed to a hospital.
According to police, Bradley said she was playing on the floor with her child -- who turned 1 three days later -- before she sat down in a recliner, fell asleep for a couple minutes and woke up to the baby unresponsive.
Bradley told police her son might have gotten hold of her suboxone. Hospital officials tested the baby, and while suboxone was not found in his system, he tested positive for four opioids, including codeine and fentanyl, the complaint said.
Police said officers did not find any drugs in the home.
Bradley is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.
The baby has made a full recovery, and Bradley is allowed to have supervised visits, officials said.
