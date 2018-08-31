Lego builds a full-size, driveable Bugatti

High-powered sports cars are toys for adults, and Lego are a fan favorite for kids.
Now those two have come together as one, with a full-sized sports car built largely out of Lego parts.
Lego made a full-size Bugatti Chiron from more than a million plastic Lego parts.
The electrically powered car took 13,000 hours to build and made its public debut Thursday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former Steelers star Greg Lloyd charged with aggravated assault
- 11-year-old girl dies after being left in sweltering SUV
- Parents claim children's youth football team deceived them
- VIDEO: More schools delay start of classes because of mold issues
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The build team assembled hundreds of types of Lego Technic elements.
The Lego Bugatti does include some non-Lego material, but no glue.
Unlike the real Bugatti's over 200 mph top speed, the Lego version tops out at about 12 miles per hour.
COPYRIGHT 2018 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}