Lego builds a full-size, driveable Bugatti

    High-powered sports cars are toys for adults, and Lego are a fan favorite for kids.

    Now those two have come together as one, with a full-sized sports car built largely out of Lego parts.

    Lego made a full-size Bugatti Chiron from more than a million plastic Lego parts.

    The electrically powered car took 13,000 hours to build and made its public debut Thursday.

    The build team assembled hundreds of types of Lego Technic elements.

    The Lego Bugatti does include some non-Lego material, but no glue.

    Unlike the real Bugatti's over 200 mph top speed, the Lego version tops out at about 12 miles per hour.

