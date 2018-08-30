Former Steelers star Greg Lloyd charged with aggravated assault

Former Steelers linebacker Greg Lloyd is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor pointing a gun at another person, according to police paperwork.
Lloyd, 53, was charged in Henry County, Ga. He was jailed July 27 and released on $25,000 bond July 30.
Police paperwork did not immediately specify why the charges were made.
