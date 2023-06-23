1 Cochran buys Ford of Monroeville from Lithia

Looking out for #1 has meant stretching its borders east to Cambria County and westward into Boardman, Ohio, over the past eight months. But now Rob Cochran has notched a deal in his own backyard. Literally.

On Thursday, #1 Cochran, Pittsburgh’s largest and the nation’s 59th-biggest auto retailer, acquired Ford of Monroeville from Lithia Motors Inc. The store, located at 3696 William Penn Hwy., has been rebranded #1 Cochran Ford Monroeville, on the same side of the highway as #1 Cochran’s headquarters campus at 4520 William Penn Hwy. It now retails eight new vehicle brands in Monroeville.

