Kennywood to honor 2 employees with combined 100 years of service

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood is celebrating two employees who have dedicated a combined 100 years of service to the park.

Both men, Larry Russ and Bobby Trygar, will be honored on Saturday with a special bench dedication ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. near the park’s Always a Good Time Sign.

Russ began working at Kennywood in 1976 as a games employee working at the Big Apple dart game. In 1980, Russ applied to be on the security team and has held positions there ever since, with roles as a corporal, lieutenant, chief, and captain.

Trygar also began his career in 1976, working in the Parkside Café. Since he joined Kennywood, he has helped to maintain some of the park’s most iconic attractions, including the Racer, Log Jammer, and Merry Go Round.

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