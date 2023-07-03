1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Beltzhoover fire

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead and another is critically injured after an early morning fire in Pittsburgh.

Just before 5:40 a.m., first responders were called to a two-alarm residential fire in the 200 block of Cedarhurst Street in Beltzhoover.

The first crew got there within minutes to find an active fire with possible entrapment.

We've learned one person has died, another is in critical condition after a fire at this home in Beltzhoover.



Firefighters located two people on the second floor.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The fire is being investigated.

