1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Beltzhoover fire

Fatal fire One person is dead and another critically injured after a fire in the 200 block of Cedarhurst Street in Beltzhoover Monday morning.

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead and another is critically injured after an early morning fire in Pittsburgh.

Just before 5:40 a.m., first responders were called to a two-alarm residential fire in the 200 block of Cedarhurst Street in Beltzhoover.

The first crew got there within minutes to find an active fire with possible entrapment.

Firefighters located two people on the second floor.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The fire is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 11 for updates as more information becomes available.

