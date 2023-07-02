1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in Ligonier Township

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Ligonier Township.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said police were called to a situation on Gravel Hill Road at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday. They say the situation led to the shooting.

The actor who was shot is dead. His identity will not be released at this time.

Authorities say no officers were injured.

PSP and Westmoreland County Detectives are investigating the situation. Channel 11 has reached out to PSP for more information and has not heard back at this time.

Gravel Hill Road is closed as authorities continue to investigate.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group