1 hurt in Penn Hills incident

Police were called to an overnight incident in Penn Hills, where at least one person was hurt.

First responders were called to Arbor Lane around 1:30 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of multiple police vehicles at the scene.

Officials tell us one person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back with us and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

