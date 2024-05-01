Local

1 hurt in Penn Hills incident

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Investigation First responders were called to Arbor Lane in Penn Hills around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Police were called to an overnight incident in Penn Hills, where at least one person was hurt.

First responders were called to Arbor Lane around 1:30 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of multiple police vehicles at the scene.

Officials tell us one person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back with us and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: Black Pittsburgh police recruits eliminated after psychological testing
  • Dad speaks out as 2 children recover after falling from 3rd-story window in White Oak
  • Pittsburgh Pride 2024 moved to different location after access denied at Point State Park
  • VIDEO: ‘A really big Pennsylvania issue’: U.S. House passes bill with fix for uncapped natural gas wells
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read